[BREAKING] Ombolanle Raheem: Tinubu Calls For Urgent Police Reform

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu called for urgent reform of the Nigeria Police Force.

Tinubu said this in a statement shared via his verified Twitter account on Monday evening while commiserating with the family of a dead lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem.

Raheem was shot dead on Christmas day by a police officer while returning from a Christmas outing in a car with her husband.

Police Spokesperson, Benjamin Hudeyin has confirmed the incident as well as the arrest of officers involved.

Reacting, Tinubu called on the Inspector General of Police and other responsible authorities to ensure speedy justice in the matter.

He said, “I share the grief and frustration of Nigerians over the senseless killing of Mrs. Ombolanle Raheem by a police officer on Christmas Day in Lagos.

“The avoidable tragedy, which cost a family a beloved member and our country a diligent legal professional, underscores, yet again, the crucial importance and urgency of reforming the Nigeria Police Force.

“The important institution must live up to its constitutional mandate of protecting the people and keeping the peace. Encounters with law enforcement agents should not result in death, injury, or undue harassment for law-abiding citizens. That is unacceptable.

“While I send my sincere condolences to Omobolanle’s family, I urge the Inspector General of Police and other responsible authorities to ensure speedy justice in the matter and demonstrate even greater dedication to the nationwide implementation of measures designed to uphold professionalism within the force.”