BREAKING: Ogun govt imposes 10pm to 6am curfew on Wednesday, Thursday

The Ogun State government on Wednesday announced that it is imposing a curfew on the state from 10.00 pm on Wednesday to 6.00 am on Thursday while it will also impose the same curfew on Thursday night from 10.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m. on Friday.

Though the state government did not give reasons for the imposition of the curfew, it might not be unconnected with security reports and the fact that some groups are planning to hold a rally on October 1.

According to a statement posted on the Twitter handle of the state government @OGSGOfficial: “There will be a curfew in Ogun State, effective tonight from 10:00 pm to tomorrow morning at 06:00 am.

“This curfew will again be effective tomorrow at the same time, 10:00 pm-06:00 am.”

The state government had earlier in the day opted for a low-key celebration of the 60th Independence Anniversary of the nation.

The government said this became expedient as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to ensure public health, safety and security.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, has therefore relocated the Diamond Independence Anniversary activities earlier scheduled to hold at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta to the Arcade Ground of the State Secretariat, Oke-Mosan.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

At 60 Nigeria Must Fight For Independence, Says Bishop Badejo Of Oyo Catholic Diocese

As Nigeria celebrates its 60th Independence Anniversary, Most Reverend Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo, the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Oyo in his message on the occasion…

Eight Injured, 20 Vehicles Destroyed As PDP, APC Supporters Clash Again In Ondo

No fewer than eight persons were seriously injured during a clash between the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)…

Oba Of Benin Warns Wike, Others: We Don’t Want Godfathers For Our Gov

Benin monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Square II, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, not to turn itself to another godfather to the reelected governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki…

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE