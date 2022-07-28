(BREAKING): Gunmen invade Zuba in Abuja

By Lawrence Bajah - Abuja
Gunmen on Thursday night invaded Zuba, a town under Gwagwalada area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), bordering Niger State, shooting in the process.

A resident of Zuba confirmed to Nigerian Tribune, on condition of anonymity that gunshots were heard in the town and friends and family were making calls to their loved ones to rush home and inquire about their safety.

Residents of Zuba had earlier posted on social media platforms warning about the gunshots heard in Zuba, advising people heading in the direction to turn back.

At the time of filing this report, the resident who spoke to the Nigerian Tribune, said the residents were yet to know the severity of the attack if it claimed casualties or injured people. Efforts to reach the FCT Police Command for clarification proved abortive.

Details later.

 

Comments

