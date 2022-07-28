Umahi rejects federal appointment, says it is for job seekers

The immediate younger brother to Governor David Umahi, Mr Austin Umahi has rejected the appointment as the Secretary of Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Umahi, a former PDP vice chairman South-East, stated this in a statement he made in one of the social media groups he is a member of in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

According to Umahi, the appointment was good for job seekers or retired civil servants and not for someone of his social status.

He then asked anyone interested in the position to contact his elder brother and governor of the state David Umahi stressing that the position is still vacant as far as he is concerned.

He said: “Let me deeply appreciate each and every one of you that sent his or her congratulatory message and numerous calls for my appointment as the RMAFC Secretary.

“I am honestly humbled by this show of love, however, I regret to inform you that I declined the appointment because it is at best for job seekers or retired civil servants or better still anyone who loves the job and secondly, I am convinced that at my age and work experience it is not in doubt that I know what I want in life.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Please if you are interested in the position do not hesitate to approach our indefatigable governor to do the needful because as far as I am concerned the position is still vacant. Thanks and God bless.”

Recall that Austin Umahi during the APC senatorial primaries held in Afikpo North on May 28, emerged as the candidate to represent Ebonyi South, but later withdrew from the race for the sake of his elder brother, the governor.

However, INEC refused to accept Governor David Umahi’s candidacy for the position which made the governor sue INEC.

However, on 22 May, the Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki agreed that INEC was right to refuse to publish Governor Umahi’s name as a candidate of the party as the second primary which he won failed to follow the stipulations of the Electoral Act and thereby ordered for a fresh primary election to be held within 14 days.