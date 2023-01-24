Group confident of Alia’s victory ahead fresh Benue APC primaries

“Even if the primaries are repeated a hundred times, Fr Alia will still emerge winner as…

The Alia Alliance Worldwide, a support group to the APC governorship candidate in Benue, has urged supporters not to panic over the Court of Appeal ruling for fresh primaries in 11 local government areas.

A statement by Kelvins Dzeremo, Secretary General of the group issued in Abuja, said it was a temporary setback which the candidate, Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia, will overcome with ease.

“This judgement will not in any way affect or distort the already established path of Fr Alia to the Benue Government House on 29th May 2023.

“Even if the primaries are repeated a hundred times, Fr Alia will still emerge winner as the people of Benue have made their choice and are determined to make him their governor.

“This confidence is derived from existential realities which point to the fact that Fr Alia’s attainment of the governorship position is non-negotiable.

“We therefore call on our supporters and the suffering people of Benue State to remain steadfast and hold onto the hope which Alia’s emergence promises.”

Dzeremo said that the group was of the firm belief that “beyond these challenges lies a bright new dawn”.

Recall that the Court of Appeal sitting in Makurdi on Monday ordered fresh conduct of the APC governorship primaries in 11 local government areas.

The court also ordered the APC and Alia to pay the appellant, Prof. Terhemen Shija, N2 million in damages.