BREAKING: #EndSARS protesters to shut down Abuja Airport today

All is now set for mother of all protests in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as EndSARS demonstrators were said to be planning to shut down Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, this morning.

Tribune Online reliably gathered that the protesters, who are to assemble at Airport junction, under the bridge from 7 am, will also take their protest to Sauka; Giri; Ako; Gossa; Kuje; Lugbe and Zamani, all on Airport road, as a way of showing their grievances to brutality of a unit of Nigeria Police name-code Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

One of the human rights activists, who did not want his name in print, told Tribune Online that travellers on this route would be asked to join them or return home.

It will be recalled that Nigerians, especially youths, have been demonstrating across the country, including FCT, over the gruesome killings of some Nigerians by members of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

