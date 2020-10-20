[BREAKING] #EndSARS: Lagos govt declares 24-hour curfew

By Paul Omorogbe
The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew across the state till further notice.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwoolu made the announcement today, Tuesday.

He said, “Dear Lagosians,

“I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society. Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our State.

“As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #ENDSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.

“I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4pm today, 20th October 2020. Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders must be found on the streets.”

