BREAKING: Colonel Ahmed Usman, ex-Oyo, Ondo Military Administrator, is dead

Latest NewsTop News
By Femi Osinusi

A former Military Administrator of Oyo State, Colonel Ahmed Usman, is dead.

Family sources told Tribune Online that Usman, aged 70 years, died around 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday in Jos, the Plateau State capital, during an illness.

One of his nephews told Tribune Online: “Oga is gone. We lost him this morning.”

It was gathered that his remains are being moved to his village, Okura-Lafia, Kogi State, for burial according to Muslim rites today.

Usman was military administrator of Ondo State from August 1994 to August 1996 and that of Oyo State from August 1996 to August 1998 during the military regime of General Sani Abacha.

As the chairman of MILADS of the Odu’a states, he had a running battle with persons who bought assets of Odu’a companies, some of which were retrieved.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

You might also like
Latest News

ASUP calls on FG to implement NEEDS assessment report of 2014

Latest News

Kogi police nab three suspected armed robbers, recover single barrel gun

Latest News

Speeding driver kills teenage boy in Anambra

Latest News

Agric loans: Kebbi begins training of 10,000 applicants

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More