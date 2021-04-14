BREAKING: Colonel Ahmed Usman, ex-Oyo, Ondo Military Administrator, is dead

A former Military Administrator of Oyo State, Colonel Ahmed Usman, is dead.

Family sources told Tribune Online that Usman, aged 70 years, died around 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday in Jos, the Plateau State capital, during an illness.

One of his nephews told Tribune Online: “Oga is gone. We lost him this morning.”

It was gathered that his remains are being moved to his village, Okura-Lafia, Kogi State, for burial according to Muslim rites today.

Usman was military administrator of Ondo State from August 1994 to August 1996 and that of Oyo State from August 1996 to August 1998 during the military regime of General Sani Abacha.

As the chairman of MILADS of the Odu’a states, he had a running battle with persons who bought assets of Odu’a companies, some of which were retrieved.