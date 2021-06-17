BREAKING: Bandits abduct several female students of FGGC Yawuri

By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna 
FILE PHOTO

Bandits have abducted several female students of Federal Government Girls College Yawuri in Kebbi State.

A source who pleaded for anonymity remarked that the bandits broke into the school premises on Thursday afternoon in police mufti 

“They pointed a gun at the school guards and asked them for the girls’ hostels.” 

He said, “Before you know what was happening the bandits invaded the school and started abducting female students.”

According to him, the bandits took several students out of the school, adding that the number of students that were abducted is not known to the school authorities. 

More details later…

 

