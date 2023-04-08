Suspected armed herdsmen have attacked the LGEA Primary School Mgban, in Nyiev Council Ward of Guma Local Government Area (LGA), Benue state, resulting in the deaths of at least 43 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The primary school was being used as a shelter for the IDPs, and the attack occurred on Good Friday at around 10 pm.

Although details of the incident are still scarce, sources say that pregnant women and children are among the 43 corpses recovered so far, while several others are still missing, and scores sustained severe injuries.

This attack occurred just days after another one in Umogidi village, Enetekpa Adoka district of Otukpo LGA, which claimed 52 lives.

More details to come later…

