Brand focus: Heineken and quest for market leadership, sustainability

IN today’s marketing, sponsorship, activation, advertising and promotions have become potent tools in the hands of brand owners, especially in an increasingly difficult, and highly competitive business terrain.

Therefore, as the market records new entrants, existing brands have continued to change gear through other marketing strategies to bond more with consumers.

In Nigeria’s beer market, the battle for the leadership of the segment has been going on for some time. Interestingly, the entries of new brands into the space seem to be elevating such competition.

For instance, for the promoters of Heineken, a lager brand from the stable of the Nigerian Breweries, the determination not to abdicate their leadership position for any new comer has been intense. Through domestication of its global campaign at various local markets, including Nigeria, spin doctors working on the sustainability of Heineken’s leadership are daily raising the bar for the globally acclaimed brand.

In consequence, the Heineken brand has consistently leveraged its sponsorship of the UEFA Champions League to promote its brand essence and create a top- of- the- mind awareness among its high- end consumers. In Nigeria, the brand raised the stake three years ago when it facilitated the coming to Nigeria of Spanish legend, Carles Puyol, with the iconic UEFA Champions League trophy.

Last month, the feat was, again, achieved, when the brand showcased the iconic Champions League trophy accompanied to Nigeria by football legend, Clarence Seedorf, with tours held in the two cities of Lagos and Abuja.





The Marketing Director Nigerian Breweries PLC, Emmanuel Oriakhi, succinctly captured the importance attached to the Heineken Champions League trophy tour. He described the tour as one of the biggest events on the calendar of the international premium beer brand.

“As always Heineken has something spectacular for Nigerians and once again we are doing this. A lot of people argued that maybe the timing would have been more perfect concerning the disappointment Nigeria suffered a few weeks back,” he stated.

Beyond its investment in sports and entertainment, the brand has also appointed sport personalities and music icons as ambassadors to boost its market influence.

In an effort to tell the Nigerian story that will resonate through families and cultures across the country, the beer brand, had six years ago, teamed up with the Nigerian-American singer, Jidenna, to bond more with its patrons.

In a TVC, aired then, Jidenna was seen sharing gifts with his family after a trip back home, a perfect representation of the bond that is shared by many Nigerian families.

