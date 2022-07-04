Bowen One-Day VC lauds varisty as best applied leadership training centre in Nigeria

Iyanuoluwa Odedeji, a 300-Level Medicine and Surgery, from College of Health Sciences Bowen University, the 2022 One-Day Vice-Chancellor of the institution, has described Bowen University as the best-applied leadership training centre for undergraduates in Nigeria.

He made the remark after he took over the leadership of the university from the Vice of the institution, Professor Joshua Ogunwole on Wednesday.

According to him, for a vice-chancellor of a university to vacate his office for his students to act for him as the Vice-Chancellor of the university to showcase the leadership training skills the institution inculcates in them, is unprecedented in the history of Nigerian university system.

Speaking about the One-Day Vice-Chancellor he said management, headed by Professor Joshua Ogunwole introduced it into the university system in the year 2020 as an avenue to expose the students to the practical aspect of leadership and ever since its inauguration the student community has been feeling and enjoying a sense of belonging as stakeholders of the institution.

He said Bowen University is taking a lead among other tertiary institutions in the country to create an enabling environment for young minds to take responsibility in the administration and management of the university annually, The development he said is encouraging the young stars to acquire leadership skills and its application process for future leadership opportunities.

Odedeji unseated the incumbent substantive vice-chancellor, Professor Joshua Ogunwole, with an official mandate to run the administrative affairs of the institution at least for one day.

In view of this development Professor Ogunwole vacated the university as he handed over the mantle of authority to him to demonstrate the leadership skill development education that the university expose its undergraduates

