Boomplay streams to be added to Billboard charts

Exciting times are here for Africa’s leading music streaming platform Boomplay as Billboard has announced that Boomplay’s streaming data will now be included in a number of billboard charts. The latest development spells that Africa is finally gaining international recognition which is a positive dive into bringing in indigenous streaming platforms on widely celebrated entertainment magazine to promote the African culture which encourages the artistes to do better and be better.

Billboard is an entertainment magazine published weekly by the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group, which is a division of MRC Media. The charts include Billboard Hot 100, Billboard 200, The Artist 100 and Billboard Global 200, and Boomplay streams will reflect on those dated from 30 October. Boomplay data will also count towards all other Billboard US and global charts that include streaming data.

Boomplay says the development forms part of its “dedication to helping the African music industry unlock its full potential” and to give African and international artists and their music an opportunity for more exposure on the global stage.

“MRC Data’s foundation is built on providing the music industry and our clients with the most complete view of music consumption,” Billboard said. “We are excited to announce additional data being captured from Boomplay.’’

Boomplay’s director of content and strategy, Phil Chai has revealed that the addition of the platform’s data to the chart is a significant step in ensuring that African artistes are equitably and fairly given the opportunity to be well represented where it matters and that they also have the equal access that their international counterparts have.

“While this might have seemed far-fetched in the past, we now have one foot in the door already following our partnership with Billboard Charts.”

Boomplay currently boasts in its achievement of more than 60million tracks as well as 60million monthly active users. In recent time, the streaming platform has partnered with Universal Music Group on a licensing agreement expected to expand the label’s African and international repertoire to music fans across the continent.

