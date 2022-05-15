Blasphemy: Another death too many

Perhaps the news that has generated concerns across the country, both in the traditional media and especially the social media was the death at the hands of her classmates,one Deborah Samuel, a second year student at the Economics Education Department of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto,Sokoto State.

Several reactions from different quarters trailed the event, which led to the arrest of two of the alleged perpetrators. However, by Saturday morning, the trend took another dimension as many youths in Sokoto trooped out to protest the arrest of the two suspects, insisting that the lynching of Deborah was right under Islam. They asked the state government and security agencies to urgently release those arrested in connection with the killing.

The shout of “Allahu Akbar” (God is great) could be heard as the protest which started at the Zabira Mall roundabout progressed through Gao-nama within the metropolis.

A team of security operatives including soldiers from the 8 Division, Police, DSS as well as Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were seen monitoring the protests to avert being taken over by hoodlums while others were stationed in a strategic position accordingly.

The protesters also made an attempt to attack the palace of Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar. A team of security agencies, however, repelled the attack, firing tear gas canisters to disperse them.

Also, a group of protesters later moved to Bello Way area of the town where many churches were located, but the situation was later brought under control by the security agencies. The protesters also moved to Sultan’s Palace road, Emir Yahaya, Bello Way, Sahara, Hajia Halima, Old Market, and other areas of the state capital.





When Sunday Tribune visited Shehu Shagari College of Education campus, the entrance gate and adjoining areas were surrounded by security agencies to forestall any unforeseen circumstances. Residents of the area along Bado-Quaters, Airport road refused to talk to reporters for fear of being attacked.

The Genesis

While the complete story of what led to the gruesome Killing of Deborah Samuel by her fellow students is yet to unfold, Sunday Tribune learnt that the whole thing started on the whatsapp platform created for the students where information on their academic activities were shared. Sunday Tribune gathered that some of them (students) had been posting religious contents on it which Deborah reportedly reacted to her fellow students saw as insulting on the personality of Prophet Mohammed.

To underscore the news of the murder and eventual setting ablaze of Deborah’s body, a video soon surfaced and went viral with one of those who took part in the act of the girl seen holding a box of matches as a symbol of his ‘heroic act’ in the whole saga.

Despite the transcript of a voice note which detailed a dialogue between Deborah and her would-be assailants, it had not been determined what actually constituted the blasphemy that she was accused of.

A source in her school who spoke on condition of anonymity told Sunday Tribune that “she was advised to withdraw the statement, but I think she refused. It all started when some of her classmates started posting religion stuff on the class’ Whatsapp group, which as a Christian, she was not satisfied with.

“Instead of her to approach the class representative or any of her coursemates politely to complain to them, or better still exit the group voluntarily, she decided to express her anger in another way which, maybe, she was not aware would lead to any attack on her.

“She said, according the voicenote that was obtained by everyone, that the whatsapp group platform was never created to propagate any religion. She had also said: ‘‘Holy Ghost fire, nothing will happen to us.’ Must you send some things to this group? This group was not created to send nonsense. It was created to send past questions or if there’s test or assignment, then you send it here,” the source narrated, quoting the transcript of the conversation between Deborah and her classmates.

Apart from setting Deborah’s body ablaze, the irate students not only burnt the security post close to the school gate, they also damaged some of the school’s buses.

While reacting to the incident, the state government had through a press conference addressed by the state Commissioner for information, Isah Bajini Galadanci, announced the immediate closure of the school until further notice.

”The governor has directed the Ministry of Higher Education and relevant security agencies in the state to commence investigations into the remote and immediate causes of the incident and report back to Government,” the statement read by Galadanci said, adding that the government would take appropriate actions on the findings of the investigations by the relevant authorities.

Also reacting, the Sultanate council under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, had in a press statement signed on his behalf by the Secretary of the Sultanate council, Sa’idu Muhammadu Maccido, condemned the killing.

The statement said the “Sultanate council has learnt with dismay the unfortunate happenings at the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, that led to the loss of life of a female student of the institution.The Sultanate council condemned the incident in its totality and has urged the security agencies to bring perpetrators of the unjustifiable incident to justice.”

The Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah, had also condemned the killing of Deborah and tasked security agencies to fish out her killers for prosecution.

According to him, “This has nothing to do with religion. Christians have lived peacefully with their Muslim neighbours here in Sokoto over the years. This matter must be treated as a criminal act and the law must take its cause.”

He added that “the only obligation that is owed her immediate family, her fellow students and the school authorities is the assurance that those who are guilty of this inhuman act, no matter their motivation, are punished according to the extant laws of our land.”

The Christian Association of Nigeria and the Pentecostal Federation of Nigeria also reacted to the incident, each of them asking that justice be done in the matter.

All efforts to get reactions from Deborah’s family members were not successful as her parents, according to our findings, are based in one community called Tunguwa Magaji in Niger State, just as her church members and CAN, among others, declined to talk to journalists apart from the official press statement earlier released by them.

Meanwhile, a cleric who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity though condemned the act of the mob for taking the law into their hands without following due process, also cautioned the general public, especially both Muslims and Christians, to read and digest their holy books for proper guidance and how to relate with parents and prophets of God.

He quoted a section in the Holy Bible where it was revealed that insulting someone’s parents, be it father or mother, is punishable by death through stoning not to talk of beloved messengers of God.

“Deborah’s death is painful to everyone, especially parents but I believe it could have been avoided if we all respect other people’s faiths and the stand of their religion, either Muslim or Christian,” he added.

