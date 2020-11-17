Blasphemous comments: Kano ulamas berate French president Macron

The Coalition of Ulamas and NGOs, Kano State, has kicked against blasphemous comments on the holy prophet and Islam allegedly made by French President Emmanuel Macron. They called for a law banning the use of all French products and their services to demonstrate Kano Muslims’ reaction to the utterances.

The leader of the organisation, Sheikh Ibrahim Shehu Maihula, stated this while visiting the Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Abdul’azeez Garba Gafasa on Tuesday at Kano legislative house.

According to him, Kano ulamas felt the need to present their displeasure on behalf of the entire Muslims in the state and wait for the resolution of the house on the issue.

While presenting the letter signed by the union leaders, one of the officials Sheik Ibrahim Mu’azzam Maibushira called on House to establish a law that will ban the use of all French products and their services to demonstrate Kano Muslims’ reaction to the utterances.

The above was contained in a statement signed and issued by the press secretary, Kano State House of Assembly, Alhaji Nura Bala Ajingi, a copy made available on Tuesday to pressmen in Kano.

While responding, the speaker, Abdul’azeez Garba Gafasa said the house has received the letter and will do everything possible to protect the divine and honourable dignity of the exalted holy prophet and Islam at large.

He added that the 40 members in the present parliament representing the entirety Muslims, are ready to ensure that Islam will increasingly become an untouchable fortress in the Muslim community, not in Nigeria only but globally.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters Will Close Window To Peace, Obasanjo Warns Buhari

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has reacted to the recent shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters at Lekki tollgate, warning President Muhammadu Buhari that the shooting of protesters will close the window to peace…

Is Doubling Nigerian Airports By 2023 The Priority?

RECENTLY, the Federal Government through the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika announced that by 2023, the number of the country’s airports may be doubled to enhance air connectivity and boost the economy…