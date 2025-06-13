‘Bitter and painful fate’ awaits Israel — Iran’s Supreme Leader reacts to deadly strikes

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued a stern warning to Israel following deadly airstrikes that struck key Iranian cities early Friday, including nuclear and missile sites.

He promised retaliation, saying Israel will face a “bitter and painful fate.”

In a statement posted on X, Khamenei said, “The Zionist regime has committed a crime in our dear country today at dawn with its satanic, bloodstained hands.”

He accused Israel of targeting residential areas and said the attack further revealed its “malicious nature.”

“By God’s grace, the powerful arm of the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces won’t let them go unpunished,” he declared.

According to Iranian state media, the coordinated airstrikes killed several senior Iranian military officers and veteran nuclear scientists. Multiple cities were reportedly hit, with Tehran among the targets.

Khamenei warned that Israel should “anticipate a severe punishment,” and added that revenge was not only inevitable but divinely sanctioned.

Iran has framed the strikes as an act of aggression against its sovereignty and people. Israeli officials have not issued formal statements, but the country is widely believed to be behind the operation.

Jordan has since closed its airspace, while Saudi Arabia condemned the attack, calling Iran a “brotherly” nation.

The UN’s nuclear watchdog confirmed that there has been no radiation leak from the affected sites, including Natanz.

As Iran mourns its losses and signals retaliation, regional tensions continue to rise. Khamenei’s message was clear: Israel’s actions will not go unanswered.