Adviser on Infrastructure to Governor Uba Sani has said the conferment of the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) by President Bola Tinubu on the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, was in recognition of his tireless contributions to democracy and national development.

Honourable Samaila Suleiman, in a statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Thursday, noted that the national award of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) on Governor Sani was well-deserved and an acknowledgement of his struggle and dogged fight alongside other pro-democracy figures who restored democracy to Nigerians.

The former member of the House of Representatives added that the award was also a recognition of the governor’s tireless contributions to the advancement of democracy and national development.

“Governor Uba Sani, widely recognized as one of Nigeria’s heroes of democracy, was detained multiple times during Nigeria’s struggle for democratic governance. His decades-long commitment to justice and civil rights has made him a respected figure in Nigeria’s democratic history.

“Notably, he is the only serving governor included in this year’s national honors list, as announced by President Tinubu during a joint session of the National Assembly.

“This recognition underscores his unwavering dedication to the good people of Kaduna State and to the progress of the Nigerian nation,” Suleiman stated.

