June 12: Tinubu carries Abiola’s democratic torch – Shettima

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, on Thursday, claimed history has returned the baton of democratic struggle to late Moshood Abiola’s trusted ally, President Bola Tinubu, decades after June 12.

Representing President Tinubu, Shettima stated this during the Democracy Day lecture held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, marking Nigeria’s 26th anniversary of democracy.

He described the late Abiola as a patriot who gave everything for Nigeria, saying Abiola’s sacrifice became the guiding light of the country’s democratic journey.

The Vice-President noted that hope remains an enduring part of Abiola’s legacy, a flame that could neither be extinguished nor ignored in history’s account.

He added that belief in Abiola’s vision has renewed national hope in what he described as the great theatre of providence.

According to him, Abiola’s dream did not die in vain but became a national covenant and enduring resolve among Nigerians.

“Abiola’s dream inspired Nigerians to uphold what is right, defend electoral choice, and honour the sacrifices that built the roots of our democracy.

“This faith in Abiola’s promise has renewed hope for Nigeria.

“In the great theatre of providence, history returns the baton to Abiola’s ally in democracy’s struggle —President Tinubu.

“The ticket once denied Nigerians — the Abiola-Kingibe ticket — finds reflection and vindication in Tinubu’s leadership, mirroring its spirit and conviction.

“Tinubu, a leader who has preserved democracy’s flame through years of fire and storm.

“I’m honoured to share the weight of this history and the depth of its memory,” Shettima said.

He said Nigeria stands today on sacrifices of unsung heroes—those who gave up comfort, freedom, and life for democratic values.

“Nigerians, including myself, remain thankful to serve in a government that listens to all voices.

“There is no doubt Tinubu honours that covenant — reaching across divides to build a nation for all,” Shettima noted.

He said Abiola’s life shows that democracy’s burden is not a lone man’s task but a shared national responsibility.

He urged Nigerians to unite and guard democracy as a fortress that no force of anarchy can breach—even in thought.