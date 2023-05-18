While crypto markets fluctuated in April, Bitget, top crypto and copy trading platform, forged ahead — investing in crypto’s future, expanding its global footprint, generating insights in mainstream adoption, and enhancing Biget’s native token (BGB) utility and value with a new roadmap and updated white paper.

Bitget made major moves this month indicating its dedication to driving blockchain progress. Bitget established a US$100 million Web3 Fund to back pioneering crypto projects. The exchange completed its cryptocurrency registration in Lithuania, allowing the exchange to extend its services to new regions and users worldwide. The exchange received a US$10 million strategic investment from Dragonfly. These are important steps forward in our goal to expand access to crypto to users all around the world, and support our work to build a robust and secure platform and ecosystem.

Bitget also published an in-depth study exploring how demographic changes shape cryptocurrency adoption across generations. Analysing factors like age, location, and fertility rates yields insights into the relationship between population trends and crypto’s mainstream momentum.

Monthly Highlights:

Launch of US$100M Web3 Fund to support innovative crypto projects

Bitget raised US$10 million strategic investment from Dragonfly

Bitget Token ($BGB) released updated whitepaper and listed on Bitfinex

Business Growth

Remarkable performances of New Listing

Bitget is making a push in spot trading with a series of new listings. In April, 21 new tokens were listed on Bitget. Two of them outpaced gains of over 2000%.

Bitget Copy Trading continues to gain popularity

Bitget Copy Trading has seen significant growth due to its unique features and user-friendly interface. Our platform allows users to copy trades of elite traders, helping new traders learn the ropes and make profits from their investments. This April, we have attracted over 6,000 new elite traders and over 50,000 new followers, both double the numbers we had in January this year.

Bitget Simplifies Crypto Purchase with Bank Cards On-Ramp services

Bitget launched a new on-ramp service specifically designed for purchasing crypto using VISA and Mastercard. The new solution is meant to provide a higher degree of convenience for users seeking to inject fiat liquidity into the platform for their operations. The new service will support more than 140 fiat currencies (including AUD) and will allow their use for direct purchase of USDT, BTC, and BGB via credit or debit card on the Bitget exchange platform.

