Biggest Liverpool Fan Clubs Outside the UK

Liverpool is far from just a football club. It’s a rich tradition, history, and legacy that encompasses the culture of a city and of the supporters around the world. And while other clubs have massive fan clubs, no other team has the same global following as Liverpool. This is especially true today, when the team is within inches of winning both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

There are Liverpool Fan Club branches everywhere across the world, including in America, West Africa, and Germany, to name a few. And there are various other fan clubs/organizations with members numbering in the thousands.

So, where are the top Liverpool fan clubs? Glad you asked. Without further ado, let’s look at the biggest Liverpool football fan clubs outside of the UK (England).

Nigeria

Nigeria is a country of over 170 million people, and Liverpool FC has a massive following. It is estimated that there are over one million Liverpool fans in Nigeria, which is more than the population of Liverpool itself (around 600,000).





The most famous club in Nigeria is named the Super Eagles. The team’s nickname was inspired by their green jersey colors, which match that of Liverpool.

Nigerian football fans have long been a part of the worldwide LFC family. The first supporters club was founded in Lagos in 1964. The Nigeria Supporters Club is one of the oldest and largest in the world. It was founded in 1967, with members attending matches at Anfield.

These days, they provide support at home games for both the national team and local clubs. In 2012 they organized a visit to Anfield for 500 lucky children from less privileged backgrounds, some of whom were able to meet Liverpool players and staff.

Ghana

Back in the 1980s, Ghanaian TV channels started broadcasting “Big League Soccer”, with Liverpool one of the clubs in the spotlight. This helped thousands of local football fans fall in love not just with English football but the Reds as well. Years later, cable channels started broadcasdting more and more European football, which contributed to an explosive growth of LFC’s fan base in Ghana.

Today, millions of Ghanaian football fans follow the Premier League on cable, and many of them focus on LFC – the club has an official fan club in the country, led by sports journalist Aristo Dotse.

Germany

Though you may presume most German football fans are Bundesliga-exclusive, the fact is quite the contrary! In fact, Germany has over 450,000 Liverpool fans!

The club was popularized due to the move of Borussia Dortmund’s all-time great manager, Jürgen Klopp, who managed the German club for seven outstanding seasons and won consecutive league titles before he left for Liverpool.

This makes it no surprise how far the love for football can take people, no matter where they are in the world, regardless of whether you’re a manager, player, or the most loyal fan.

The United States

The United States is a long way from Merseyside, but that hasn’t stopped American fans from forming a solid bond with Liverpool FC, with fans spread across cities from Atlanta to San Francisco.

The New York Reds enjoy an especially strong following in the city, though many other parts of the country are home to Liverpool supporters as well.

Several US teams have taken on the Liverbird for their badges or nicknames, including DC United and California’s own Liverpool Warriors. Many US-based teams have close ties to English football, so it’s not surprising that some fans would choose to follow LFC as well.

