As the scandal rocking the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and social programmes continues to generate public discourse, an anti-corruption group, Arewa Citizens Against Corruption, has warned against unnecessary commentaries against the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

The group warned that the unholy dragging and illicit media trial of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives over the alleged approval of N3bn for the Humanitarian Ministry to prosecute its social mandate, was unnecessary and capable of distracting the smooth operations of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government.

The group, in a statement made available to Tribune Online and signed by its national president, Comrade Hussein Babangida, passed a vote of confidence on Gbajabiamila, saying “We in the north are happy with the level of support he (Gbajabiamila) has provided to Mr President and the dexterity with which he has carried out his functions as the Chief of Staff to Mr. President which has translated maximally to the good of the generality of the Nigeria’s citizenry.

“President Tinubu is a man given to a high sense of integrity, laced with a high taste of transparency and accountability and we are sure he would not leave any stone unturned in his fight against corruption, even if it involves members of his household.

“Nigerians have seen the speed with which he suspended the NSIPA National Program Coordinator and how he swiftly suspended the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and caused a holistic probe into their activities while instituting many committees to reform the Ministry and its programs.

“What else do these people want from the President? Why wouldn’t they wait until the various panels and the anti graft agencies investigating the matter invite whoever that deserves to give testimony in their course of investigations?

“In a space of one week, the EFCC has not only quizzed the suspended Minister, they also invited the immediate past Minister; top directors, other officials of the Ministry and the Accountant General of the Federation. If they feel that Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila needs to answer questions to clarify some things or memo, they would surely invite him. You cannot lose elections and be going behind to instigate faceless groups to be dragging a man who is the engine house of the inner cabinet of Mr. President where vital decisions and policies of this administration are formulated for the betterment of us all”.

While urging President Tinubu not to be distracted by the antics of sore election losers, the group pledged its total support for Gbajabiamila to continue carrying out his constitutionally guaranteed duties and also pledged its loyalty to the APC-led Federal Government.

