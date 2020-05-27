Benue to conduct LG poll this Saturday amidst COVID-19

Benue State will this Saturday hold local government election despite the steady rise in coronavirus across the country.

Benue State Independent Electoral Commission had earlier slated the local government poll for March 28 but was later postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

But the commission in a statement issued on Wednesday, it’s chairman, Dr Loko Tersoo announced that the council poll will now hold this Saturday, March 30, 2020.

In the statement issued by the Principal Information Officer of the commission, Ngodoo Toryem it noted that necessary precautionary measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of the electorates.

The commission advised the people of the state to come out in their numbers and should put on facemasks.

The statement read, “The Chairman, (BSIEC) said the commission has put in place necessary precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the electorates and poll officials;

“Prominent among the measures are the provision of hand sanitizers, hand wash in all the polling units, decongestion of voting points by ensuring that accreditation and voting are done simultaneously, where not more than thirty people at a time would be allowed in the polling units and social distance of not less than two metres away from each other will be observed.

“Electorates are also advised to come to the polling unit wearing their face mask.

“Loko, therefore, reiterated the Commission’s determination to conducting a free, fair and credible Local Government Polls in the State and call on all critical stakeholders to mobilize their supporters to come out en-mass and actively participate in the Saturday 30 May 2020 Local Government Polls.