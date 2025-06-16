Food security: FG begins major review of Nigeria’s agricultural laws

The Federal Government on Monday formally opened a high-level workshop in Abuja aimed at overhauling Nigeria’s agricultural laws to better support food security, climate resilience, and economic growth.

Sen. Dr Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, while presenting his remarks, stressed the urgent need to modernise laws dating back several decades.

According to him, outdated legislation fails to align with today’s dynamic agricultural sector, especially in light of challenges like climate change, insecurity, and rising input costs.

Dr Abdullahi highlighted the sector’s ongoing shift toward modern farming techniques, diversification of crops and livestock, increased use of mechanisation and irrigation, and expanded extension services.

The Minister cited gaps in key statutes, including the Plant Variety Protection Act, Nigerian Co‑operative Societies Act, and the Veterinary Surgeons Act (1969).

He noted the absence of updated regulations under the Co‑operative Societies framework since its enactment in 1992 and described the review as a presidential legacy initiative.

A recent EU‑sponsored mission to Kenya was highlighted for benchmarking co‑operative governance models. All amendments, he stressed, will align with constitutional provisions.

Dr Garba Isimbabi, Director of Legal Services at the Ministry, underscored that updating agricultural laws is essential not only for legal clarity but also for enhancing productivity, attracting private investment, protecting farmers’ rights, and fostering inclusive growth.

He described the workshop as a crucial platform to generate legal proposals aimed at streamlining food systems and rural livelihoods.

Dr Marcus Ogunbiyi, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, harped on reform, emphasizing that Nigeria’s foundational agricultural legislation has not kept pace with modern agribusiness realities.

He stressed the importance of land tenure clarity, financing, quality control of seeds and fertilisers, and food safety.

Ogunbiyi urged the inclusion of smallholder farmers, women, and youth, and touted the workshop as a vital step toward integrating their contributions and innovations.

He emphasized the government’s commitment to delivering policy, institutional, and legislative support to unleash the full potential of Nigerian agriculture.

