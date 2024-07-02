A Magistrate Court sitting in Makurdi, Benue State capital, on Tuesday, ordered the remand of five suspected kidnappers at Makurdi Correctional Center.

The suspects were arraigned on criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, act of terrorism and rape.

The First Information Report noted that the suspects who dressed in military uniform had on June 13, 2024, blocked the Otukpo federal highway and robbed occupants of two vehicles belonging to the Benue State transport company known as Benue Links.

They were reported to have robbed the occupants of the two vehicles of their valuables and shot and killed one of the drivers.

According to the FIR, “They (suspects) subsequently moved over 20 passengers to Oglewu forest, held them hostage, raped one of the female passengers and collected a ransom of N18 million before releasing their victims.

“That consequent upon receiving information, the team swung into action and arrested five members of the notorious armed Fulani militias.”

At the time the case came up for mention, the prosecutor, Inspector Godwin Ato said the investigation was still ongoing.

Ruling on the case, the Chief Magistrate, Kelvin Mbanogun, ordered that the suspects to be remanded at Makurdi Correctional Center and adjourned the case till 3rd of September, 2024.

