BEN TV founder, Soyode, bags Black and Ethnic Media award

The founder of BEN Television, Alistair Soyode, has been honoured with the prestigious Triangle Award during the 3rd Annual Lecture and Awards ceremony in London, in recognition of his pioneering work in Black and Ethnic media and his continued dedication to youth and diaspora empowerment.

The award was presented by Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who commended Soyode for his unmatched resilience, innovation and decades of service in championing the voices of African and Black communities in Europe and beyond.

The minister praised him for his resourceful dedication to black causes.

“Alistair stands as a beacon of tenacity and excellence. His platform has not only projected Nigeria, Africa and Black communities positively on the global stage but also created a legacy of opportunity for countless others. He is truly a role model for our generation,” the minister said.

Tunji-Ojo also used the occasion to highlight key reforms within Nigeria’s Ministry of Interior, including centralisation of passport services to enhance transparency and reduce bottlenecks; streamlining of eVisa procedures, creating a faster and more secure entry system; elimination of unethical service agents, promoting professionalism and public trust.

BEN Television, established by Mentoring Cmdt Alistair, is the first and leading Black-owned satellite television channel in Europe, now working on expanding across Africa.

Through BEN TV and other initiatives, Soyode has consistently advocated for youth empowerment, media representation, and diaspora development.

In addition to his media work, he is currently working on more than 1,000 African students through AASGON and his foundation, supporting them with full tuition fees and sponsorship across several universities in India on AASGON Indo-Africa Scholarship Schemes.

The Triangle Award underscores a career defined by purpose, impact, and progress serving as an inspiration to Nigerians, Africans, and the global Black community.