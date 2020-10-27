Bello must investigate killing of journalist in Kogi, says human right activist

The Executive Director Conscience for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution in Kogi state, Idris Miliki has called on the Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to investigate killing of a journalist, Mr Emmanuel Adeyemi of the Sun newspaper in Lokoja on Monday.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Tuesday which copy was made available to newsmen.

He noted that the continued looting of warehouses and the subsequent shooting that characterised Lokoja on Monday is totally condemned.

He added that a situation where armed men suspected to be hoodlums moving around the state capital and shooting, is dangerous for peaceful coexistence in our society.

“What was the rationale of keeping the materials meant for relief for COVID-19 and flood victims that have ravage and lives and properties in Kogi state?

“The killing and shooting of Emma Adeyemi, the SUN News Paper correspondence must be investigated and perpetrators brought to book, in the interest of justice.

“The Monday 26 October episode reinforces our call for the urgent and immediate reopening of federal Medical Center in Lokoja.

“A situation where such an important medical and one of the best health institution have been closed up to three months and the state government is practically doing nothing is wrong, worrisome and condemnable in a civilised society. Is it not the people that voted for this government both state and federal that is been subjected to ridicule through the continued closure of federal Medical Center in Lokoja.

“Since the elections of Lokoja /koto federal constituency, the last year governorship election and now shooting of looter in the Lokoja, the invasion of federal Medical Center by armed hoodlums, we have witnessed a pattern of violence that is worrisome and diligent investigations needed to be carried out by relevant institutions.

“We call on the citizens to stop these unnecessary looting that has that has pervaded our country in the last few weeks,” he noted.