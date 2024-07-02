We cannot continue keeping silent about the unprofessionalism being displayed by Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) which the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has not reacted to in Ogwashi-Ukwu Delta State.

For a long time, our electrical appliances have kept burning because of high voltage electricity supply that they give to Ogwashi-Ukwu community and nothing has been done to stop this.

We are also surprised that BEDC always expects the community to contribute money to buy or fix faulty transformers yet still expects people to pay bills.

We are also tired of estimated bills for power not supplied because it is robbing Peter to pay Paul.

Efforts to bring the attention of NERC to our plight in Ogwashi-Ukwu Delta have proven abortive as they have refused to call BEDC to order.

We no longer understand why petitions are never taken seriously by law-abiding citizens or must people go violent before they are taken seriously?

As I am writing you this letter some quarters in Ogwashi-Ukwu have not seen power supply for going to a year now because they are being expected to contribute money to buy transformers which is an anomaly.

Feyisetan Akeeb Kareem, Delta State

