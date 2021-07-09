Beam of Lagos building collapses, kills five-year-old boy

PANDEMONIUM broke out on Lagos Island on Thursday as a beam of a three-storey building partially collapsed, leaving a five-year-old boy dead.

The building on Number 19, Church Street, Lagos Island, partially caved in at about 10:00 a.m. and trapped some residents.

The swift response to a distress call by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), however, ensured that the lives of occupants of the building were saved, except the five-year-old boy.

According to the head of public affairs of LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor, the fatality was due to a room beam that partially collapsed on the five-year-old boy when the incident occurred. He said the distress call which was transmitted at 10:55 a.m. on Thursday through the toll-free 767/112 emergency numbers activated the Lagos State Emergency Response Plans that saved the lives of other residents and properties surrounding the affected building.

During his visit to the collapsed building, LASEMA’s director-general, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, stated that the situation report showed that a five-year-old boy died.

“Further investigation revealed that the building had been slated for non-integrity test because of visible cracks on its beam and columns, while all the tenants had been asked to evacuate the building.

“Also, the building has been cordoned off for the safety of residents. Unfortunately, an adolescent lost his life to the incident.”