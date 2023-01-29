BBTitans: Sandra, Theo bid Biggie goodbye on 1st eviction night

By Rachael Omidiji
eviction

The Big Brother Titans, comprised of Nigerian and South African housemates, held its first live eviction show on Sunday evening, as two housemates were evicted.

Sandra and Theo Traw, codenamed ‘Santheo,’ became the first evictees for the show’s debut season.

While Sandra is a Nigerian, Theo Traw is a South African.

After the show’s first week, the housemates were paired male and female.

Upon their exit, they left a remark. Sandra said, “I was stepping on toes and cracking necks,” while Theo said, “I did not get much from them,” Housemates he was referring to.

Meanwhile, Last week fans were expecting eviction, but Big Brother decided to pardon them, but this week did not turn out the same.

