Bayelsa residents honour police officer for rejecting $17,000 bribe

In pomp and pageantry, the entire residents of Okulogba Street in Akenpai community, Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, trooped came out in their numbers to celebrate one of their own policeman Sentome Obi who had displayed integrity by rejecting a $17,000 bribe offered by a suspect involved in organ harvesting.

Since the rare display of uncommon feat of integrity by the officer, there has been one celebration after another.

He was honoured at the federal level, the state government, Bayelsa State, where he hails from, was not left out, and of course, the Akenpai community, where he grew up , also took its turn to jubilate and celebrate him for being a role model and source of inspiration to other public servants in the country..

The celebration took the air on Sunday when tenants, landlords and well-wishers rolled out their drums to make him an idol of mentorship to the younger generation in the community and the entire state in general.

The residents of Okulogba presented a walking stick, a hat and cash donation to Sonteme, who the governor of the state, Senator Douye Diri, described as an indigene of the state who has brought dignity and pride to the force and Bayelsa..

Bishop Steven Overy said the walking stick represents the famous staff of Moses in the Bible, praying that the staff will help him along the way as he pursues his mission in life

He said that the hat will cover him from danger, while the cash donation will serve as fuel for his journey through life.

Speaking shortly after the celebration, the chairman of Okulogba Street, Mr. Andrew Akpere said: “He has made us proud, not just as a street but as a community and state. We are celebrating him because he has used his policing job to provide security for us several times.”

Also, the woman chief of Akenpai, Joan Wilson, said: “I give gratitude to the street for honouring our brother. We are grateful to God that our son was able to reject the temptation to take a bribe in order not to destroy another person’s life.”

Another resident, Mr. Promise Sorgwe, said: “it is not easy for a man to reject such an amount to save the life of another human. It is good that the government celebrated him, so that it will encourage other police.”

Responding, Obi who got promoted by the police and rewarded with a brand new car and a three bedroom flat by the Bayelsa State government, expressed gratitude to the IGP Kayode Egbetokun, the Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, the Akenpai community and Okulogba street for the honour.

ALSO READ: Yakubu hands over to Agbamuche as INEC acting chairman

and prayed that as they celebrated with him, celebration will not cease in their lifetime.

It will be recalled that CSP Obi, who heads the Financial and Cybercrime Unit at the zone 16 Command, Yenagoa earned a national acclaim as a result of his rejection of a $17,000 bribe from a crime suspect.

As a reward for his honesty and dedication to duty , Governor Diri, at a reception on July 23 announced a three bedroom flat apartment and a car reward to the gallant policeman.

CSP Obi was also honoured by the Force with Inspector General of police Integrity and police officer of the year Award for 2024.

And for his special promotion, Obi had been promoted from the rank of Superintendent of police to Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP)