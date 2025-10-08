Latest News

Tinubu’s daughter, Niger gov, others to attend Nigeria@65 celebration in Manchester

Segun Kasali

Chief Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, the Iyaloja-General and daughter of President Bola Tinubu, along with Niger State Governor, Umar Bago; Minister of Youth and Sports, Ayodele Olawande; and Chairman of the Nigerian Community in Greater Manchester, Alhaji Abiola Kumoye, are expected to attend the Nigeria @65 National Day celebration in Manchester this Saturday.

Several entertainment figures, including Zack Orji, Saidi Balogun, Nino B, Seyi Law, Konga, and Danfo Driver, are also billed to perform at the event.

Speaking with Tribune Online on Tuesday evening, Kumoye said the celebration aims to honour Nigeria’s heritage, culture, and national identity beyond its borders.

He explained that the annual event serves as a reminder of the country’s journey and promotes unity among Nigerians living abroad.

“The Nigerian community in Greater Manchester, like many Nigerian diaspora communities worldwide, celebrates Nigeria’s Independence Anniversary as a way to honor our heritage, culture, and national identity, even while living abroad.

“Celebrating Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary in Manchester, United Kingdom, allows us to reflect on our nation’s journey, share our cultural values, and foster a sense of unity among Nigerians in the diaspora.

“Such events also provide an opportunity to educate others about Nigerian history, showcase the richness of Nigerian culture through food, music, and dance, and promote positive contributions that Nigerians make in the UK.

“It helps to strengthen ties within the Nigerian community and maintain a connection to home, while also acknowledging the shared history and experiences that bind them to Nigeria, regardless of location,” Kumoye said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article bayelsa media award, map of Bayelsa State Nembe group raises N232m , Bayelsa residents honour police officer for rejecting $17,000 bribe
Next Article Unravelling the ‘gentlemen in skirt’ paradox Epidemic of femicide and culture of impunity Bracing up to another phase of Ogoni Sharia court in S/West, Tinubu’s quest to overcome the power sector Extravagant cost of funerals and mourning traditions Obasanjo and the NNPCL Feedback on Farooq, The future of insurance in Africa rests on embracing A great teacher lives forever Sokoto 2025 budget Macabre dance of APC’s Chairman, Ogun’s grassroots set for greater transformation, Your path to an entry-level career delay in appointing ambassadors, digital transformation in land administration, Mitigating flooding in wetland communities Nigeria since Independence, educational system minimum age of 18, Local Government Not yet autonomy From 1999 to 2024 protests still Nigerians’ only resort to Working with youths to build a prosperous A speech of context without content Professor Amidu Sanni, Bayo Onanuga, Global literacy in decline, X-raying Agboworin’s 5 years in, Cybersecurity begins with people: Building a human-centric defense Owerri: In the Heartland of the South-East, President Tinubu Strengthens Bonds

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×