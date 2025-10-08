Tinubu’s daughter, Niger gov, others to attend Nigeria@65 celebration in Manchester

Chief Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, the Iyaloja-General and daughter of President Bola Tinubu, along with Niger State Governor, Umar Bago; Minister of Youth and Sports, Ayodele Olawande; and Chairman of the Nigerian Community in Greater Manchester, Alhaji Abiola Kumoye, are expected to attend the Nigeria @65 National Day celebration in Manchester this Saturday.

Several entertainment figures, including Zack Orji, Saidi Balogun, Nino B, Seyi Law, Konga, and Danfo Driver, are also billed to perform at the event.

Speaking with Tribune Online on Tuesday evening, Kumoye said the celebration aims to honour Nigeria’s heritage, culture, and national identity beyond its borders.

He explained that the annual event serves as a reminder of the country’s journey and promotes unity among Nigerians living abroad.

“The Nigerian community in Greater Manchester, like many Nigerian diaspora communities worldwide, celebrates Nigeria’s Independence Anniversary as a way to honor our heritage, culture, and national identity, even while living abroad.

“Celebrating Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary in Manchester, United Kingdom, allows us to reflect on our nation’s journey, share our cultural values, and foster a sense of unity among Nigerians in the diaspora.

“Such events also provide an opportunity to educate others about Nigerian history, showcase the richness of Nigerian culture through food, music, and dance, and promote positive contributions that Nigerians make in the UK.

“It helps to strengthen ties within the Nigerian community and maintain a connection to home, while also acknowledging the shared history and experiences that bind them to Nigeria, regardless of location,” Kumoye said.

