Bayelsa: BECL pledges timely installation of new 60 megawatts turbine

The Management of the Bayelsa Electricity Company Limited (BECL) has said it is intensifying efforts in the installation of the newly acquired 60 megawatt gas-powered plant to ensure unimpeded and reliable electricity supply in the State.

Engr. Olice Kemenanabo, Managing Director of the firm, gave the assurance on Thursday while touring the ongoing works at the project site of the turbines in Elebele, Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

Represented by the Director of Operations of the company, Engr. Steve Bubagha jnr, Kemenana, reiterated the firm’s resolve to deliver the project according to specifications and within timelines.

He noted that the State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, can be likened to the term light as he is working round the clock to ensure the project is delivered by December 2025 to light up Yenagoa and its environs.

“You can see for yourselves from the tour around the gas turbines today. Already, work on this site has reached advanced stages. These buildings, you see, people working on here are part of the gas-fired turbine power project.

“As we speak, we’ve started installing new poles and towers that will enable us to distribute power from the gas turbines to Bayelsans as promised by the State Governor, Senator Douye Diri.

“And so with the level of work already done, we are very optimistic that going by the governor’s promise, that we are going to complete installation of the new 60 Megawatts gas turbines and supply electricity to Bayelsans by the end of this year.”

Kemenanabo, who also bared his mind on the State of the relationship between the host community of the project, Elebele, and the Bayelsa BECL stressed that the firm and community enjoy a cordial working relationship, and have continued to synergize with the firm for the timely completion of the project without any form of impediment.

“Elebele, the host community of the project has been very cooperative. Infact Elebele describes itself as Bayelsa’s most peaceful community. And so, we have been enjoying a cordial relationship with the people and leadership of the community”, the BECL boss said

Also speaking, the Technical Adviser to the State Governor on Media (Print) and Public Affairs, Mr Wisdom Ikuli, described Governor Diri’s infrastructural project as semblance to those executed in the old Rivers State by the late Chief Melford Okilo.

He noted that upon the completion of the project, the state would be better for it, as businesses will relocate from other parts of the country to the State, noting that the governor’s giant strides are not limited to electricity alone, but in all facets of his ‘ASSURED Prosperity’ administration.

It would be recalled that following last year’s vandalisation of the PHED transmission lines supplying power to Bayelsa at the Ahoada-West Local Government Area axis of Rivers State and parts of Bayelsa State, the State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, promised to purchase and install a new 60 megawatt gas-powered turbine to power the state.

