Bauchi State Council of Traditional Rulers has commended the State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed for paying attention to the traditional institutions since he was sworn in as Governor in 2019.

The commendation was another pat on the back for the Governor coming shortly after the State Executive Council did a similar thing recently during the inaugural session.

Members of the Traditional Council were at the Government House on Wednesday to pay the Governor a courtesy visit led by the Chairman, Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu represented by the Deputy Chairman, Emir of Katagum, Alh Dr Umar Farouk II.

According to the Chairman, prior to the coming Of the Governor in 2019, the Traditional Institution in the State had never had it so good.

He commended the Governor for addressing some of the challenges facing the Emirs, District and Village Heads among others and that the Traditional Institution is happy with the Governor’s sterling performances in terms of infrastructural development.

The Emirs expressed happiness that Government projects and policies could be seen in all the nooks and crannies of the State courtesy of his stakeholding and inclusive governance.

Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu then pledged the unalloyed loyalty of the Traditional Institution to enable the Administration succeeds particularly in the areas of addressing security challenges in the State.

In his response, the Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed appreciated the Emirs for the visit dnd said that his Administration will continue to carry everybody along in the scheme of things.

The Governor also said he holds in high esteem, members of the Traditional Institution for their continued support and prayers for the success Of his Administration.

He attributed the success of his Administration to the massive support of the Traditional Institution and the entire people of Bauchi State saying that Government will continue to partner yhem in that regard.

As their Son, the Governor said that if he fails, it is the Traditional Institution that fails and that he will continue to do his best in ensuring that they are giving what is due to them.



Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed then charged them to continue to support security agencies in tackling the pockets of security challenges in various Communities across the State.

The Governor also said his Administration will review the remuneration of Districts and Village Heads so as to keep off their eyes from any act of connivance to shortchange the people.