A total of 76 people comprising men and women have been appointed and sworn in by the Member representing Toro Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Ismaila Haruna Dabo, to serve as Aides to him.

The move is to ensure an all-inclusive administration that will provide effective and efficient representation in line with the democratic dispensation.

The appointees are drawn from the 17 political wards in the Toro LGA to ensure that everyone is carried along in the scheme of things.

While speaking to the Aides shortly after the oath-taking held at the Musa Salma Event Centre in Megaman Gumau, the Federal Lawmaker tasked the appointees to work harmoniously with him in order to move Toro Federal Constituency to a greater height.

Isma’il Haruna admonished the appointees to take their duties seriously, adding that they should not hesitate to inform him about the problems facing the grassroots populace as his door will always be open for that.

He further stated that his core agenda is to transform the lives of the citizens of Toro Federal Constituency in particular and Bauchi State as a whole.

According to him, “In line with my core agenda of transforming Toro Federal Constituency, I want all of us to work harmoniously and closely with one another without hesitation to move Toro to greater heights by feeding me with the necessary information that can add value to the grassroots populace.”

Out of the 76 Aides sworn in by the Federal Lawmaker, who are mainly youths, included Nine Legislative Aides, Six Personal Assistants, 25 Project Monitoring Assistants, Ten Media Aides, and 25 Special Assistants.

Similarly, the event marked the closing ceremony of the first phase of the Haske Care Fertiliser Distribution, which was distributed to over 3000 farmers across the Federal Constituency.

The gesture was done to cushion the hardship experienced by the farmers amidst the fuel subsidy removal and the soaring cost of living.

In their separate remarks, the new appointees promised to work tirelessly and to the best of their ability by positively contributing to formulating policies that would improve the quality of life and standard of living of Toro citizens, Bauchi State, and Nigeria in general.