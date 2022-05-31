Bauchi reviews curfew imposed on Yelwa to12 hours

Bauchi State Government has reviewed the 24 hours curfew imposed on the Yelwa axis of the Bauchi metropolis to 12 hours from 6 pm to 6 am with immediate effect.

The curfew was imposed following the civil unrest of Friday, 27th May 2022 that was ignited by miscreants in Kagadama, Tsakani and Lushi in the Bauchi Local Government Area.

The State Government swiftly responded by the deployment of security personnel to the scene, who restored law and order, and made some arrests while a full-scale investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the incident commenced, while a 24-hour curfew was imposed.

A press release signed by the Chief of Staff, Dr Aminu Hassan Gamawa contained that, “Given the fact that Government is on top of the situation, normalcy has been restored to the affected areas, thus it is deemed necessary that the imposed curfew be reviewed.”

“Consequently, His Excellency, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, CON, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State has approved the review of the 24-hour curfew imposed on Yelwa and environs to a 12-hour curfew, 6:00 pm to 6:00 am.” the release further contained.

The review according to Mohammed is to allow law-abiding citizens to go about their normal businesses while the government will continue to monitor the situation in order to ensure that peace reigns not only in the affected areas but also in all parts of Bauchi State.





He stressed that “the efforts of security agencies, traditional institutions and religious bodies toward canvassing for peace and peaceful coexistence is hereby appreciated.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Bauchi reviews 24hrs curfew imposed on Yelwa, now 12hrs

Bauchi reviews 24hrs curfew imposed on Yelwa, now 12hrs

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Bauchi reviews 24hrs curfew imposed on Yelwa, now 12hrs

Bauchi reviews 24hrs curfew imposed on Yelwa, now 12hrs