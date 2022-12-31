Bauchi Police record 724 cases, arrest 1465 suspects in 2022

The Bauchi State Police have disclosed that the Command, between January to December 2022, recorded 724 cases and arrested a total of 1465 suspects in connection to various crimes committed within and outside the state.

The summary of the major achievement by the Command was given by the state PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili who briefed journalists at the Command headquarters on Friday.

According to him, the Command ”recorded 81 cases of Culpable Homicide while 184 suspects were arrested in connection with the cases just as 90 cases of Armed Robbery, 209 suspects were arrested in connection with the cases. Nineteen (19) cases of Attempted Murder, forty-one (41) suspects were arrested in connection with the cases.

”Also during the period under review, 106 cases of Rape were recorded while 129 suspects were arrested in connection with the cases just as 60 cases of Kidnapping were recorded leading to the arrest of157 suspects in connection with the cases.

”Furthermore, 13 cases of Unnatural Offence were recorded while 15 suspects were arrested in connection with the cases 27 cases of Grievous Hurt were recorded and 63 suspects were arrested in connection with the cases.

”5 cases of Assault were recorded leading to the arrest of 8 suspects were arrested in connection with the cases just as 35 cases of Theft led to the arrest of 133 suspects in connection with the cases while 152 cases were recorded leading to the arrest of 205 suspects in connection with the cases.

”Also during the period under review, 7 cases of Forgery were recorded leading to the arrest of 9) suspects in connection with the cases just as 8 cases of receiving stolen property were recorded to which 17) suspects were arrested in connection with the cases just as 11 cases of Unlawful possession was recorded leading to the arrest105 suspects were arrested.

”Also, during the period, 4 cases of Forgery of currency notes were recorded leading to the arrest of 4 suspects in connection with the cases while 2 cases of Arson/mischief were recorded leading to the arrest of 7 suspects in connection with the case.

”The Command also recorded 4 cases of Breach of public peace while 7 suspects were arrested in connection with the cases and 11 cases of Offence against Firearms were recorded and 15 suspects were arrested in connection with the cases.

”Also, 2 cases of Narcotics were recorded, 5 suspects were arrested in connection with the cases while 56 cases of other offenses against persons were recorded leading to the arrest of 121 suspects in connection with the cases just as 26 cases of other offenses against properties were recorded and 50 suspects were arrested in connection with the cases,” it stated.





The release contained that consequently, ”the Command during operations rescued 53 kidnapped victims from the kidnappers. Moreover, three different hideouts of the kidnappers were destroyed and neutralized twelve (12) as a result of the gun duel.

”The Exhibits recovered from the kidnappers included 5 AK-47 rifles, 1 SMG sterlet with 30 live ammunition, 145 live ammunition, 3 fabricated SMG, 20) local revolver made gun 10 Dane gun, 24) fabricated Dane-guns, 20 cartridges; 45 machetes, 1 SMG with 90 live ammunition.

”Other Exhibits recovered include; 1 AK-47 rifle, 2 assault rifles 8 live ammunition, 1 pistol revolver with five 5 rounds of ammunition, 8 different phones, 1 locally-made pistol revolver, 13 Dane guns, 9 Fabricated revolver, 1 single barrel, 1 double barrel gun, 23 live cartridges, 14 Motorcycles, 5 Laptops, 52 different handsets and 31 ATM cards of different Bank.

”The Command also recovered 8 different models of Vehicles while money recovered as exhibits including N16,659,000:000, 29 pieces of CEFA France currency suspected to be counterfeit.

”234 pieces of 1000 naira notes denomination of Nigerian currency suspected to be counterfeit were arrested while 3,590 pieces of $100 Dollar suspected to be counterfeit currency were also arrested.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE