Ishola Michael

The sum of N299 million has been approved for immediate release by the Bauchi State Government for the payment of the 2023 National Examination Council (NECO) to a total of 12,999 SS3 index students in public secondary schools across the state.

The approval was given by the State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed as part of his administration’s resolve to support parents considering the economic situation of the country.

The state commissioner of education, Dr Jamila Mohammed Dahiru who disclosed this while briefing Journalists at Government House, Bauchi on Wednesday, said that the Governor has also approved the release of the sum of N15 million for the payment of 2023 JAMB for 2365 candidates who passed mock examination conducted recently.

Dr Jamila Dahiru said that the present administration has since cleared the over N800 million backlog of NECO fees inherited from previous administrations, assuring that the state government will continue to pay and settle the educational fees of the younger generation to guarantee their future.

She also announced the approval of Governor Bala Mohammed for the establishment of the Emirate Council Committee on Education as part of a new strategy for reducing the rate of out-of-school children across the state.

The Commissioner said that the Committee is expected to work in active synergy with critical stakeholders in the education sector to create awareness on improving and advancing enrollment to schools for the educational development of the state.

According to her, “We are happy to inform the good people of Bauchi State of the approval of His Excellency, Senator Bala A. Mohammed, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, for the payment of NECO and JAMB fees for our index students. This is a good development for the state and in particular, the parents of the beneficiaries.”

The Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Ibrahim Kashim on his part, denied insinuation that Bauchi state currently has the highest number of out-of-school children in the county, saying the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed has made significant achievements in education delivery.