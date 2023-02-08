Segun Kasali

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has re-arraigned a social media influencer and comedienne, Adedamola Adewale alias Adeherself, for alleged N7.9 million internet fraud.

It would be recalled that Adewale was charged alongside two others at large, on a three-count of conspiracy to obtain money by false pretences, attempt to obtain money by false pretences and retention of proceeds of criminal conduct.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The EFCC counsel, Mr Samuel Daji, informed the court that the case was re-assigned, and urged it to remand the defendant pending commencement of trial.

Daji argued that the case was now before the court and there was the need for proper bail application by the defence.

He said: “My lord, this case was heard before Justice Sherifat Solebo before she retired, and when it was transferred to this honourable court, I informed my learned friend that the case would be coming up on Jan. 25.

“He said he thought it was the day before.

“This is a matter that is starting afresh before your lordship, and we do not know if the sureties, who stood for her earlier, are dead or not.

“It is proper for the defence to apply afresh for bail before your lordship.”

Defence counsel, Mr Kassim Molade, however, prayed the court to retain the bail granted by Solebo to the defendant, pending the filing of a new bail application.

According to Molade, the defendant has not been absent from court and is ready to make herself available for trial.

“We passionately urge your lordship to allow the defendant to continue to enjoy the bail given to her by the sister court.

“The reason we were not here on Jan. 25 is that prosecution did not get back to me.

“I assure your lordship that before the close of today, I will rush to the sister court to get a copy of the ruling on the bail application,” he said.

Justice Mojisola Dada consequently retained the bail granted to the defendant by Solebo pending the filing of a new bail application by the defence counsel.

Dada also ordered the defendant to present her bank statement of account within three weeks.

She held that failure to do so would make the court order her remand.

The EFCC alleged that the defendant with two others, Lasisi Adeleke and Sodiq Adeleke, still at large, with intent to defraud, attempted to obtain $6, 000 from one Mr Joseph Rumoro on the pretext that the money was meant for procurement of his passport and visa as well as a tax payment.

The commission also alleged that Adewale retained in her bank account, proceeds of cybercrime to the tune of N7.9 million.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 8(a) and 1(3), 8(b) and 1(3) and 17 (a) and (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences, 2006.

The case has been adjourned until April 18 for the commencement of trial.