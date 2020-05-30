Bauchi governor mourns ex-NNPC GMD Maikanti Baru

Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed has expressed shock over the sudden death of former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Kachalla Baru, describing the death as a great loss not only the people of Bauchi State and Nigeria but also to the whole world at large.

The governor in a press statement signed and issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Comrade Mukhtar Gidado, copies of which were made available to newsmen in Bauchi on Saturday said the death has created a vacuum in the petroleum sector of the country which will be hard to fill.

According to the statement, Baru was a great and patriotic son of Bauchi State who has contributed greatly in exploring oil in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria.

The governor said, “Bauchi State will never forget his landmark in building and renovating schools in some parts of the state in addition to the many empowerment programmes he initiated.

“Late Maikanti has been very instrumental in leading reforms that help in the oil sector in Nigeria more viable, particularly ending long queues associated with fuel scarcity in the country.

“The governor on behalf of his family and people of Bauchi State commiserate his family and Nigeria for his demise and pray for the repose of his soul and the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the statement read.

It will be recalled that late Maikanti Baru died late Friday night in an Abuja hospital after a brief illness and was buried in Abuja on Saturday in accordance with Islamic injunction.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Apple Music Appoints Florence Otedola (Aka) DJ Cuppy Its First Radio Show Host In Africa

The biggest company in the world, Apple Music, is launching its first radio show in Africa on Sunday and DJ Cuppy whose real name is Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola is its host. The streaming platform announced Thursday that “Africa Now Radio with Cuppy” will debut Sunday and will feature a mix of contemporary… Read full story

21 Years Of Civil Rule: Gains, Pains And Prospects

MOST Nigerians remain nostalgic about the epochal, extraordinary transformation that was heralded in the defunct Western Region of Nigeria in the First Republic under visionary and dynamic leadership. In just eight years of the pragmatic and purposeful leadership, imbued with vision, the region shocked the… Read full story

Economy: Many Miles Crossed, Many Miles Lie Ahead

Politics and economy are entangled. Politics determines the economic direction while the economy determines the strength of the polity. If the economy is ailing, so will be the polity and vice versa. But the interplay between politics and the economy is choreographed by politicians… Read full story

COVID-19: We’re Yet To Receive Promised Ventilators From US ― Minister

The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the Federal Government is yet to receive the promised ventilators from the United States of America (USA). The minister said this at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Coronavirus (COVID-19) daily news conference… Read full story