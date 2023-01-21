Bauchi Governor, Inaugurate Model School Pledge More Projects

Pledges More Projects if Re-elected for a second term

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, on Friday commissioned a Multimillion Naira multipurpose Centre, which is aimed at improving the living standards of the rural communities in the State.

The Multipurpose Centre comprising an Education centre, Healthcare Centre, and Water, hygiene, and Sanitation centre Supported Programme sited at Dagauda Village in Dambam Local Government Area of the State.

The Project three component centre has a Model Primary School, Primary Healthcare Center (PHC), and Water Sanitation and Hygiene WASH executed under the Bauchi State, Federal Government, and African Development Bank (ADB) supported programme.

The Model Primary School Project comprises 26 six classrooms, ICT facilities, Administrative Block, and Staff Quarters while a 20-bed capacity PHC equipped with State of Art Medical facilities for effective service delivery.

While inaugurating the projects at Dagauda, Governor Bala Mohammed said similar facilities were provided in two other Local Government Areas of Giade and Alkaleri.

Bala Muhammad said that Dagauda Community was chosen for the project considering its distance from the state capital and limited access to quality education and healthcare services.

He charged the benefiting community and the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Local Government to protect the facilities provided for the benefit of future generations and use them for the purposes it is meant for.

The Governor also pledged when re-elected for a second term, his administration would focus more on the provision of social services to ensure that people at the grassroots benefited from governance.

The Governor also used the opportunity to solicit support for his second-term reelection bid when he visited the palaces of the District Heads of Dambam and Jalam.

Bala Mohammed also addressed thousands of PDP supporters at Dambam Central Primary School, Where he reaffirmed his commitment to do more if re-elected.