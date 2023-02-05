By Ishola Michael, Bauchi

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to, as a matter of urgency, call to order, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouk to avoid impending breach of law and order in Bauchi state.

The call was made on Sunday by Yahaya Idris Sulaiman while addressing the Press on behalf of Bauchi Elders for Sustainable Development.

According to him, the call on President Muhammadu Buhari became necessary considering the alleged activities going on in the Ministry which if left unchecked, may cause disaffection among people of Bauchi State and lead into an unwanted situation of breach of peace.

Yahaya Suleiman opined that unless urgent action was taken by the President, conduct of the 2023 general elections in Bauchi state is being threatened by the activities of the Minister.

According to him, “Part of the resolutions we arrived at is to remind Mr President of the roles we played in his election the two terms he spent as President. We felt that he should not pay us back by trying to impose someone upon people of the state as Governor.”

“We know that President Muhammadu Buhari is a forthright person, you cannot associate him with any corruption allegation. But, as it is now, there is an issue which requires his urgent attention and action before it escalates, we are sure that he is not aware of it or he has been shielded by a few people,” he said.

Yahaya Suleiman further said that,”We salute his courage for the rebranding of the Naira notes to curb vote buying but something is happening now, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development is going on with its activities despite the ongoing development in the country.”

“The officials of Ministry are going about collecting data of people with the hope of making money transfers to their accounts at this period of election. This can amount to vote buying which may sway the attention of the electorate away from what they may have in mind to do,” he alleged

He alleged that they got information about what is happening at the Ministry through some of the officials adding that the Ministry is getting its allocation from the federal purse but using it on some sections of the state under the pretence of helping women and other vulnerable people.

He further opined that what is happening can be likened to vote buying with the intention of swaying votes in favour of the APC gubernatorial candidate, Amb Saddique Baba Abubakar.





During question and answers session, he declared that though he is a member of the PDP, he was not sponsored by the PDP to raise the observation contained in the press conference but acting as a concerned citizen of Bauchi State alongside members of his group.

He emphasized that the activities of the Ministry and the Minister should be suspended for now until after the elections saying that such will further endear the President to the people of the state who have created a love bond for him over the years since he joined partisan politics

Challenged to justify the issues he raised considering the growing popularity of the APC gubernatorial candidate in the state, Yahaya Suleiman said that, “What we are saying is not about partisan politics, we are talking about fairness and equity. Let the people be allowed to elect their favourite candidate without buying their votes and consciences.”

He continued that, “We are speaking on behalf of the people of the state demanding for the suspension of all activities of the Ministry in the state. If that is not done, then we will be forced to agree that there is an ulterior motive by the President, that was the reason for calling you, Journalists to hear our voices.”

He also called on the President to as a matter of fairness and justice, remove the Minister having married an indegene of Bauchi State and ceased to be from the state she is presently representing stressing that as it is now, Bauchi North Senatorial District is having three Ministers in the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Yahaya Suleiman concluded saying that the President remains a just and fair human being in the country saying, “We are not alleging any misappropriation in the Ministry but in fairness, the activities should be suspended for now.”