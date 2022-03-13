Bauchi council boss reminds youths of reward for obedience, respect for elders

Executive Chairman of Bogoro Local Government Council in Bauchi State, Mr Habila Iliya has reminded youths in the area that there is a reward for obedience and respect for constituted authority.

The Council Chairman spoke when he held an expanded security meeting with EXCO members of ZAYODA, Bogoro LGA chapter in attendance held at the Council chambers in Bogoro over the weekend.

He, therefore, urged youths to shun all vices that are militating against peace and peaceful co-existence urging them further to seek avenues that will rather promote brotherhood.

Habila Iliya also stated that, for us to consolidate on the achievement recorded so far our youth must remain focused, dedicated and resilient in pursuing the developmental programmes.

According to him, it is based on the support of everybody that Bogoro LGA has continued to be peaceful and is provided with various social amenities saying that “We shall continue to make effort to ensure that more dialogue are initiated to sustain better service delivery.”

Iliya Habila further assured the people of Bogoro LGA more particularly the youths, that, he will do everything possible to meet their yearnings and aspirations.

He said that “I want to let you know that I’m not sleeping. I’m fully awake to my responsibility to make sure there is the safety of lives and properties. Don’t be misguided or allow anyone to mislead you with the wrong information.”

The Council Boss stressed that “I love everybody and my political ambition is not above the peace and safety of my people. There is no reason for any protest dialogue to remain the best option. That is why we are here.”

While reacting to the recent development in Mwari village, the Council Chairman assured them that he will do everything within his power to ensure the matter is resolved amicably.

Earlier, the newly elected officials of the Zaar Youth Development Association Bogoro assured that it will work with the local government council, security agents, traditional and religious leaders in order to bring more development to the area.

Habila Tawa Ndit made the statement shortly after an expanded peace meeting organized by the Bogoro local government security Council.

He said that “I want to tell everybody that ZAYODA is now ready to work with our leaders for the speedy development of our local government area and the state as a whole and I call on all our youths to throw away their grievances and embrace peace.”

He stressed that “As you can see, with the assurance given to us by the Executive Chairman, everything is okay and we will go back and inform our youth to give peace a chance”

Comrade Habila Tawa went further to state that “we will consolidate on the achievement made so far. So our earlier plan to go out for protest which was scheduled to take place on Monday has been suspended.”

“I want to thank our leaders especially the chairman for taking the bold step to call for dialogue and I want to tell you we are happy and we remain grateful for him,” he added.

In his comment, the Mwari Youth Chairman, Comrade Manyar Jidauna Gonto expressed gratitude for the timely intervention and promise to work with the chairman for restoring peace in Mwari.

According to him, “I’m the most happiest man on earth today. I thank the Council Chairman for calling for this meeting, and, with all that we have discussed with our parents, by the grace of God peace is fully restored to Mwari community.”

Manyar Jidauna added that “I’m going to inform my people of our position and the way forward is peace and respect for elders. I promise you that my people will accept this offer from the Executive Chairman and all those who spoke here”.

The meeting which was attended by security agents, traditional and religious leaders in Bogoro LGA sued for peace and peaceful co-existence among the different segments of the society for meaningful development to take place.