Office of the Auditor-General, Bauchi State, has lamented the volume of unpaid gratuity to retired civil servants in the state.

This was contained in the State Auditor-General’s Annual Report for the Year 2022 submitted to the State House of Assembly through the Clerk of the House in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

According to the report, “The total amount of unpaid gratuity due to retirees is gradually alarming. Total unpaid gratuity due to retirees as at 31st 2022, stands at N28,058,733,849.20 (State Government).”

The Auditor-General at the time of the report, Munkaila Y. Abubakar, said “It is time for the attention of the government to be settling this amount before it becomes a menace. Settling this also alleviates the sufferings and hardship of the retirees.”

In his introduction, he said: “The Accounts of Bauchi State Government for the year December 2022 has been audited in accordance with Section 125(2) of the Constitution of Federal Nigeria 1999 as amended, Section 13 and 18 of the Bauchi State Public Sector Audit and Other Related Matters Law, 202.

“It involved the inspection of all records and accounts kept by Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and the Financial Statement by the Accountant General.

“My comments and observations on the audit of the financial are detailed in parts one, two and three while significant queries arising from the inspection report of MDAs which are resolved are summarized in part four of this document.

“The Statements of Accounts were received from the Office of the Accountant General on the 15th of March, 2023 vide MOF/OFF/S/362/ dated 14th of March, 2023 in line with the provision of Section 125(5) of the Constitution of Federal Republic of as amended.

According to him, “At the Governance is Financial Reporting of the transactions, economic phenomenon that transpired in the course of a report. The International Public Sector Accounting Standard globally adjudged as embodying principles, rules, practice conventions that are objective, transparent and replete with.”

“Therefore, Government should invest in training people and retaining of staff for effective and efficient service delivery,” he added.

Munkaila Abubakar explained that the Financial Activities of Bauchi State are compiled by the Accountant-General as contained in his report together with the Financial report For the year ended 31st December 2022.

He stressed that, “These documents review the financial effort and outcome of the government in it, match the objectives of financial management with the governance.

“Section 18 of the Bauchi State Public Sector Audit-Related Matters Law, 2021 enjoins the Accountant General to present to the Auditor General the Accounts and Financial position at the last day of the financial year, the Consolidated Revenue Funds.

“These accounts are to be audited and certified by the Auditor General in accordance with Section 125(28) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended,’ he stated.

He explained that Section 120 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic 1999 as amended states that all revenue received by the government, except those specially provided to be treated, must be reported.

The letter with AGM.I/VOL.VI/70 was dated 31st May 2023 and addressed to the Clerk of the House, Bauchi State House of Assembly, State Assembly Complex, Gombe Road, Bauchi titled:

‘Submission of Annual Report of the State Auditor – General Bauchi on the Accounts of the Government of Bauchi State for the Year ended 31st December 2022.

It reads: “In accordance with Section 125(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended and Section 13 & 18 of Bauchi State Public Sector Audit and Other Related Matters Law, 2021, I submit to the Bauchi State House of Assembly, copies of the report on the Accounts of the Government of Bauchi State for the year ended 31 December 2022.”

On the clearance of the previous report, the Overseer wrote, “I am indebted to applaud the effort of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) who, in its wisdom, took a bold step and consideration of the observations in Auditor General’s Report for 2020.”

According to him, “This has a positive impact in Public Finance Policies and Administration. I reiterate that the 2021 and 2022 Auditor General’s reports be considered for positive results towards accountability and to the Public Financial Management.”

However, checks at the offices of the Head of Civil Service of the State (HoS) and Accountant-General showed that the present administration has made efforts to pay part of the outstanding gratuity to the retired Civil Servants.

However, all efforts to ascertain the amount so far paid from the outstanding proved abortive as the officers contacted from the two offices declined comments saying that only the Head of Service, Yahuza Adamu Haruna can talk on the issue.

