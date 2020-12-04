Bauchi Assembly by-election: Bauchi gov, Dogara in battle royale

As the electorate in Dass LGA of Bauchi State go to the polls on Saturday to elect their representative in the State House of Assembly following the assassination of the former member, Musa Mate Baraza, it will be a political battle royale between Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir and the former Speaker of the House of Reps, Barrister Yakubu Dogara.

The bitter political rivalry between the two will be put to test as they clash in the by-election for the seat of Dass Constituency to be hotly contested between the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

During the build-up to the election, the former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara while addressing the electorate in Dass charged voters in the area to come out massively to vote for and elect the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bala Lukshi and ensure that they defended ensure their votes.

The former speaker who gave the charge during a grand rally organized by the party for its candidate said that if people cast and protect their votes, APC would definitely emerge victorious at the poll.

He also said that the seat became vacant following the death of the former lawmaker representing the local government who was assassinated by yet to be identified person opining that the people of the constituency should renew the mandate of the APC so that the party could finish the tenure.

Yakubu Dogara who is representing Dass/Tafawa Balewa/ Bogoro federal constituency ar the National l Assembly opined that if the APC candidate is voted, the federal government would be motivated to execute developmental projects for the local government.

According to him, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led government in the state could not rig the election in its favour as it allegedly did in the last local governments’ elections.

He advised the people saying, “This election is different from the local governments’ elections conducted recently in the state. So come out in mass, vote for APC, wait for the counting and make sure that your votes count”.

Also speaking, the APC state chairman, Uba Ahmed Nana stated that the party has presented a popular candidate for the election adding that he was optimistic of their winning the by-election.

He then thanked the APC Senators, National Assembly members and chieftains of other opposition parties that turned up to show solidarity to the APC candidate, expressing optimism that the APC will emerge victoriously.

In his remarks at the rally, the member representing Bauchi federal constituency, Yakubu Abdullahi who was elected under the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) urged the party supporters to vote for the APC candidate for effective participation in governance.

While addressing the electorate, the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir declared that the PDP has already established itself in the state and it will be difficult to uproot it no matter the gang up against the party.

Bala Mohammed declared unequivocally that no matter the claim of federal might, the PDP is unperturbed because according to him, “in just one year, we have been able to redirect the path of development in the state, everywhere across the state, we have been able to let the people feel the impact of governance”.

He added that “I don’t have the time to begin to respond to political toddlers, not even their paymasters can stand us face to face politically, we are politicians who are loved and accepted by the people. Nothing can stop us from moving to the next level in Bauchi state”.

On the bye-election, the Governor expressed optimism that the PDP will win considering that people of the area are the mainstream of the party’s stronghold stressing that the party candidate, Ibrahim Wandi is a grassroots politician who is loved by the electorate.

As all is set for the by-election, it is expected that the over 10,000 electorate in the state assembly Constituency will go out to the polls to elect the best candidate of their choice who will give them effective representation at the State Assembly.

