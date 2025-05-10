‘Batiko’ emotional story about perseverance, determination —Abdulmalik Bashiru

Having seen it all as a production manager, actor and movie producer, Nollywood behind-the-scenes star, Abdulmalik Bashiru, is all set to release his first movie, titled “Batiko.” It is a movie he describes as heartwarming and emotional.

“ ‘Batiko’ is an emotional story about perseverance and determination. The film follows the journey of a woman struggling to overcome obstacles to achieve her dreams and that of her children. Viewers should expect a captivating narrative, memorable characters, and a strong message of hope and resilience,” Bashiru says of the movie.

Abdulmalik Bashiru, who believes a good movie should typically have a strong narrative, engaging characters, and high production quality, has managed many first-rate actors like Linda Adedeji, Wumi toriola, Kemity, Flakky Ididowo, Lateef Adedimeji, Regina Chukwu, Odunlade Adekola, Muyiwa Ademola and many more. So his stellar expertise can be expected to shine through in Batiko.

Bashiru’s journey began in local theater, where his love for filmmaking first blossomed. His dedication and talent eventually led him to the film industry, opening doors to opportunities both in front of and behind the camera. He now wears multiple hats — acting in compelling roles, producing engaging films, and managing the intricacies of production.

Balancing these three demanding roles is no small feat. “As an actor, I need to focus on my performance. As a producer, I must oversee the project’s budget, scheduling, and creative direction. As a production manager, I handle logistics and problem-solving on set,” he explains. “Balancing these roles requires strong organisational skills, attention to detail, and the ability to multitask.”

Despite the breadth of his involvement in filmmaking, acting remains closest to his heart. “I wish to be remembered as a versatile actor who brings memorable characters to life, leaving a lasting impact on the whole story,” he says.

Among the many challenges he has faced, one stands out. Filming a complex scene with limited resources tested both his creativity and problem-solving abilities. “I had to improvise and problem-solve on set, which taught me the importance of adaptability and creativity. It also highlighted the value of teamwork and communication.”

Bashiru has contributed to a long list of projects, including Iromi, My Twin, Anikulapo, Malika, Adio Samba, Maria Mara, Titobiolohu, and Bully, among many others.

