Gov Bago celebrates Senator Sani Musa at 60

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has celebrated the Senator representing Niger-East, Sen. Mohammed Sani Musa, on the occasion of his 60th birthday on May 11, 2025.

In a birthday message conveyed through his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the Governor described the celebrant as an astute politician who has carved a niche for himself in the political landscape not only in Niger State but in Nigeria as a whole.

He commended the federal lawmaker for his active role and invaluable contributions in the National Assembly, as well as the Federal Government interventions he has facilitated for the State over the years.

The Governor noted that the celebrant has consistently complemented the efforts of the present administration, especially in realizing its New Niger agenda, through numerous projects and empowerment programmes initiated across his constituency.

He thanked Allah for granting Sen. Sani Musa the privilege of attaining 60 years of age and prayed for many more rewarding years filled with good health and vitality for greater service to humanity.

Governor Bago also assured the federal lawmaker of his unalloyed support as he forges ahead with his impactful initiatives for the people of his constituency.