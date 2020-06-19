BASPHCDA assures of implementation of budgetary allocation for SAM

Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr Rilwanu Mohammed has reiterated the resolve of the Agency in seeing to it that, no money allocated to issues of fighting malnutrition in the state in 2020 reviewed budget is reduced.

Rilwanu Mohammed also pledged to partner with CSOs concerned with the issues of fighting malnutrition with the aim of checkmating the escalation of Severe Acute Malnutrition and other child killer diseases in the State.

While speaking during an advocacy visit to him by Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and the Media, funded by International Society of Media in Public Health (ISMPH) and Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Center (CISLAC), thanked the CSOs and the Media for bringing to his attention the current status of RUTF at the designated health facilities for malnutrition issues.

The Executive Chairman also informed the delegation that the Agency will do the needful to see that there was no interruption in the supply of RUTF to all the facilities across the state.

Rilwanu Mohammed said, “I assure you that the Agency will do everything humanly possible to see that nothing is tampered with in the appropriated funds meant for Malnutrition in the revised budget. I also want to thank you for informing us about the impending break in the supply of RUTF. I will inform the Governor today if the opportunity avail itself”.

Earlier, the coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and the Media, had appealed to the state government not to tamper with allocated funds appropriated for Malnutrition issues following the review of 2020 approved budget.

Team Lead of the Coalition, Ms Comfort Attah during the advocacy visit said that the coalition is strongly advocating for maintaining the status quo on the appropriated funds as captured in the 2020 Budget for Malnutrition management in the state because of its importance in managing Severe Acute Malnutrition in the state (SAM).

She said, “As you may be aware, there are over 6000 cases on admission, out of which 3,421 cases were recorded as new cases of SAM. The fear is, if the funds earlier appropriated for managing such cases of SAM is reduced, there is every likelihood it will affect the management of Severe Acute Malnutrition in the State. Even the Ready to Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) that is being used in treating the scourge will finish by July”.

The Team Lead also reiterated the commitment of the coalition to partner with the Agency in its efforts towards mitigating the scourge of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) in the State.

On her own, Ms Abigail Hardo also drew the attention of the state government on the need to sustain an uninterrupted supply of RUTF at all the health facilities across the state through timely release of the funds appropriated for the purpose.

Also speaking a media practitioner member of the team, Ms Elizabeth Kah said that the Coalition is ready to partner with the Agency in carrying out some of the advocacy issues to the appropriate quarters for effective implementation of programs and activities targeted towards managing Malnutrition in the State.

It will be recalled that the sum of N39 Billion was slashed from the 2020 State approved budget of N167 Billion due to the economic downturn resulting from the Global Covid 19 Pandemic.

The advocacy was funded by International Society of Media in Public Health (ISMPH) and Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Center (CISLAC).

