Baruwa gas explosion: Sanwo-Olu commiserates with victims’ families

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed deep sorrow over a gas explosion that claimed lives and destroyed properties worth several millions of naira, describing the incident as a sad memory in the life of the administration, even as he commiserated with those who lost their loved ones in the incidence.

Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed this feeling in reaction to the sad incidence, saying preliminary and final reports on the cause of the explosion suggested negligence on the part of the gas plant operators.

He, however, vowed that the government would take stiffer measures against operators of gas plants and/or any combustible items in the state to avoid future recurrence of such disaster.

“The Baruwa gas explosion this morning has left a sour taste in my mouth. It is a reminder of the dark episode of March this year at Abule Ado Soba when innocent lives were lost to gas explosions of monumental proportion and properties destroyed. I really can’t believe that we would witness another such incident, no matter how little.

“I wish to, therefore, register my heartfelt condolences to the families of those that lost their loved ones in the fire. I pray that God grant their souls eternal rest.

“The reports I got showed that the explosion could have been avoided if the operators of the gas plant had adhered to safety guidelines. Lives would have been saved and properties too would not have been affected,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

Sanwo-Olu restated his administration’s commitment to the safety of lives and properties of Lagosians by ensuring that operators followed strict regulations in the operations of gas plants.

On this note, the governor said, the Lagos State Safety Commission and the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency had been notified of the next line of action.

He commended the first responders who acted promptly on the distress call and worked very quickly to contain the fire by not allowing the ruins to go beyond what was witnessed currently.

Sanwo-Olu enjoined residents to always report any suspicious activities that might be harmful to the citizens in their neighbourhood to the appropriate state government agencies for preventive measures to be taken.

The Baruwa gas explosion occurred around 0600hrs, following which the gas emission was identified and curtailed.

A post-disaster assessment revealed by the Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA) includes five fatalities, eight casualties with major burns, and who had been transferred to the Gbagada General Hospital Burns Unit.

A total of 25 houses, 16 shops, one private primary school, one hotel, three vehicles comprising a pickup truck, tricycle and a motorcycle were razed.

