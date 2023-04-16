Bandits stormed Runji village in Zango Kataf local government area of Kaduna state and killed no fewer than 20 people during the attack.

A resident of the area who pleaded for anonymity in an interview with newsmen disclosed that the hoodlums stormed the village around 9 pm on Saturday night when the villagers were indoors.

“We just heard sounds of gunshots everywhere, it then occurred to us that invaders have taken over our community. At this point, people run into the forest for safety.

Even the local guards that kept watch on the village, it was gathered, were helpless. However, sources said “The coming of the military who engaged the hoodlums reduced the number of casualties and destruction.

“This morning we discovered that several houses were set ablaze by the invaders, while we counted 22 dead bodies. There could be more as the search continues.

Sources also revealed that many villagers have fled the town to neighboring villages for safety.

Confirming the development,the state commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan in a statement on Sunday said, “the military has informed the Kaduna State Government of an attack in Runji village, Zangon Kataf LGA, in which several lives were lost on Saturday night.

According to him, “the preliminary report further informed the government that the attack also left some residents injured and an unspecified number of houses burnt down in the community.

“According to the report, troops had a fierce encounter with the attackers and are still in the general area.

“While waiting for a detailed report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai who received the preliminary report in the early hours of Sunday, has condemned the killings as unacceptable and unjustifiable.

“The Governor condoled the families that lost their loved ones and prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.





“The Kaduna State Government will update the public on the incident as soon as detailed reports are received from the security agencies.