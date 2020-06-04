Banditry: Tambuwal donates 98 vehicles to security agencies in Sokoto

Worried by the increasing rate of banditry activities and its effort to curb the activities, especially in the Eastern axis of the state, Sokoto state government has donated 98 vehicles to security agencies in the state to strengthen their operations.

The state Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal presented the vehicles to the security chiefs operating in the state during a ceremony at the Government House, Sokoto.

The governor said the vehicles were procured by the state government in collaboration with the 23 local government councils in the state.

Urging the security agencies to work together and share intelligence among themselves to ensure effective security in the state, the governor said the donation was informed in order to complement the effort of the federal government in fighting insecurity in the country.

Tambuwal while thanking the security agencies in the state for their sacrifices and tireless effort in restoring peace and order in the state, he said very soon the state government will set up a fully equipped Communication Control Center to enable citizens interface effectively with security operatives.

He assured people in the state of government’s resolve to tackle the problem of insecurity in the state, stressing that his administration will continue to support the security agencies to overcome the security challenges in the state.

Giving kudos to President Muhammadu Buhari for giving him an audience and responding proactively, Governor Tambuwal also urged the federal government to recruit more manpower in the security agencies in the state.

He thanked the security agencies in the state for their synergy and cooperation to the state government’s policies and programmes.

The governor thanked the state task force committee on COVID-19 for their work in collaborating with security agencies in the state on the lockdown and curfew imposed by the state government.

Governor Tambuwal advised elite and people of the state to stop playing politics with issues of health, security and traditional institutions.

He also charged social critics to fear Allah to and desist from writing false information as he is ready to welcome constructive criticisms for the development of the state.

In his remarks the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Manir Dan Iya said the vehicles were fully equipped with the communication gadgets and will be distributed to police, Army, civil defence and the DSS.

He thanked the governor for approving the purchase of the vehicles.

Receiving the vehicles on behalf of the security chiefs in the state, the AIG Zone 10, Muhammad A Mustapha, thanked the state government for the gesture and assured that the vehicles will be put to judicious use by the agencies.

He further assured that the security agencies in the state will step up their efforts in order to stamp out banditry and other forms of insecurities away from the state in no distant time.